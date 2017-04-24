Red Flag warning Monday and Tuesday 0...

Red Flag warning Monday and Tuesday 0424-252017

Red Flag Warning Remains In Effect Until 9 Pm Mdt This Evening For Strong Winds And Low Relative Humidities For Fire Weather Zones 055, 056, 111, 112, And 113..... ...red Flag Warning In Effect From Noon To 8 Pm Mdt Tuesday For Strong Winds And Low Relative Humidities The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for El Paso County was issued at April 25 at 3:06PM CDT

