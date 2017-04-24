Red Flag Warning: Fire Weather Watch ...

Red Flag Warning: Fire Weather Watch in effect Saturday 042917

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Grant County Beat

The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM MDT on Saturday. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grant County Beat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
To Catch a Beaner 1 min New Resident 65
Palm Sunday procession 4 hr New Resident 16
News Border Wall Presents Funding Challenges in El Paso 4 hr Retribution 39
Is El Paso Next? 6 hr uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 5
News 8 arrests made in sheriff's desert operation 6 hr uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 6
News Man thought passenger was reason for his arrest (Oct '07) 6 hr uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 4
News Desert View Middle School honors NASA alumna 6 hr uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 4
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,855 • Total comments across all topics: 280,665,356

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC