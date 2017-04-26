Masked man wields gun in East El Paso bank robbery

Masked man wields gun in East Side bank robbery A robbery on Tuesday was the fourth targeting BBVA Compass bank branches in East El Paso since December. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/crime/2017/04/26/masked-man-wields-gun-east-side-bank-robbery/100944060/ These are the most wanted fugitives of the week from the El Paso Police Department and El Paso County Sheriff's Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.