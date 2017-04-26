Masked man wields gun in East El Paso...

Masked man wields gun in East El Paso bank robbery

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: El Paso Times

Masked man wields gun in East Side bank robbery A robbery on Tuesday was the fourth targeting BBVA Compass bank branches in East El Paso since December. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/crime/2017/04/26/masked-man-wields-gun-east-side-bank-robbery/100944060/ These are the most wanted fugitives of the week from the El Paso Police Department and El Paso County Sheriff's Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sessions' lies 3 hr New Resident 31
To Catch a Beaner 3 hr New Resident 58
News Sanctuary cities threatened with loss of federa... 3 hr American de Juaritos 63
News Mexico Worries That A New Border Wall Will Wors... 4 hr remorse sets in 36
Is El Paso Next? 8 hr New Resident 4
News Mayoral candidate Saucedo files finance reporta 8 hr New Resident 2
The Toyota seven 17 hr I love the southwest 4
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for El Paso County was issued at April 26 at 3:02PM CDT

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,708 • Total comments across all topics: 280,600,889

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC