There are on the Al Jazeera story from Yesterday, titled 'Juarez is waiting for you': Violent city tries tourism. In it, Al Jazeera reports that:

In the early 1970s, Richard Wright, a native of El Paso, Texas, began crossing the then porous US-Mexico border into the northern Mexican community of Ciudad Juarez - a place once deeply connected to his home city and yet simultaneously worlds apart. "I was 15 when I first started coming over," says Wright, while walking along the elevated Santa Fe international bridge that crosses from El Paso over the Rio Grande - a shallow trickle of water, marking the boundary between the two countries - and into Juarez.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Al Jazeera.