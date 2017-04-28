'Juarez is waiting for you': Violent city tries tourism
There are 21 comments on the Al Jazeera story from Yesterday, titled 'Juarez is waiting for you': Violent city tries tourism. In it, Al Jazeera reports that:
In the early 1970s, Richard Wright, a native of El Paso, Texas, began crossing the then porous US-Mexico border into the northern Mexican community of Ciudad Juarez - a place once deeply connected to his home city and yet simultaneously worlds apart. "I was 15 when I first started coming over," says Wright, while walking along the elevated Santa Fe international bridge that crosses from El Paso over the Rio Grande - a shallow trickle of water, marking the boundary between the two countries - and into Juarez.
United States
#1 Yesterday
See the elpaso/juarez blockbustwr movie
SICARIO
The last resort in the world,
much like the black widow spider web,
awaits you.
Death welcomes you
“lol'ing irl”
Since: Mar 13
1,822
The Land of Gods & Monsters
#2 Yesterday
That's a bit dramatic. I go on weekends to shop. I'm sure if you go there looking for trouble you'll find it. Just keep to yourself and don't stare at anyone.
United States
#3 Yesterday
Dont need to go there,
Its come to me
Trespassed and gotten arrested.
These thugs have used chainsaws on living people long before isis was around yet you think its
Drama?
Burning folks alive?
DRAMA.
Youre smoking too much dope
MS 13 in every city?
Drama?
#4 Yesterday
Hello pendejo.....ISIS [the movement] has been around for centuries you ignorant POS pendejo. ISIS the name is also not all that new either.
Please get your facts straight and remove your head out of your ass before you post again.
“lol'ing irl”
Since: Mar 13
1,822
The Land of Gods & Monsters
#5 17 hrs ago
MS 13 did not originate in Mexico nor was it founded by Mexicans.
United States
#6 12 hrs ago
Lol
A gang by any other name, prisoners in the jail systems of elaso ,
Ota, other than Americans,
Howse that and who cares.
United States
#7 12 hrs ago
Juarez/elpaso IS THE DRUG CORRIDOR.
ITS NOT OCCUPIED BY THE DRUG THUGS BECAUSE OF THE PRETTY VIEW OF ELPASO.
THE RISK IS LEGENDARY
BEHEADINGS
MURDER
THE JOURNALISTS SCURRY FOR AMERICAN SANCTUARY BECAUSE THE TRUTH IS STRANGLED IN THE HELL OF JUAREZ
SEE SICARIO
ITS THE ALERT EVERY AMERICAN NEEDS TO UNDERSTAND THE BORDER NEEDS SECURED.
NOTHING IN HELL IS Worth exposure to THIS Evil.
“lol'ing irl”
Since: Mar 13
1,822
The Land of Gods & Monsters
#8 12 hrs ago
You're overreacting.
United States
#9 12 hrs ago
https://youtu.be/bQoPOY0t8Hw
And the movie SICARIO
Says it all!
Welcome to hell
United States
#10 12 hrs ago
El Paso
Crime
DEA arrests suspected drug traffickers with links to Sinaloa Cartel
Posted: Apr 28, 2017 02:49 PM MDT
Updated: Apr 28, 2017 06:42 PM MDT
DEA drug arrests in Southern New Mexico
SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico - The Drug Enforcement Administration said Friday 28 people with ties to the Sinaloa Drug Cartel are facing drug trafficking and money laundering charges.
The 16-month investigation targeted a drug trafficking organization allegedly led by Luis Angel Briseno Lopez, a Mexican National believed to be operating in Juarez. Briseno-Lopez has not been arrested, officials said.
During the investigation, authorities say they seized about 30 kilograms of heroin, 64 kilograms of methamphetamine, 17 kilograms of cocaine, 20 kilograms of marijuana, 24 firearms, three vehicles and $102,000.
The investigation concluded Friday with an early morning, multi-agency law enforcement operation that included the execution of arrest warrants in southern New Mexico and Texas.
Authorities say 23 of the 28 defendants are in custody, with 20 arrested Friday.
The suspects are accused of smuggling heroin, meth and cocaine from Mexico to Texas, New Mexico, Kentucky, Illinois and Kansas.
A NEWS RELEASE STATES THOSE ARRESTED OR CHARGED INCLUDE:
30-year-old Juan R. Gutierrez of Belen, New Mexico
38-year-old Guztavo Hernandez Loaiza of Albuquerque
23-year-old Joshua Jande Carmona of El Paso
24-year-old Alberto Terrazas-Ignacio of Albuquerque
28-year-old Jose Manuel Ortiz-Campos of El Paso
23-year-old Diego Armando Rivas-Aguilar, a Mexican national
30-year-old Edgar Dominguez-Cuellar of Sunland Park, New Mexico
43-year-old Rosa M. De Santiago of Sunland Park
36-year-old Georgina Ramirez of Anthony, New Mexico
39-year-old Jesus A. Flores of Anthony
36-year-old Alfonso Rios of Santa Rosa, New Mexico
26-year-old Vanessa Reyes of El Paso
24-year-old Roderica T. Bahe of Albuquerque
25-year-old Martin J. Contreras of Rio Rancho, New Mexico
19-year-old Elizabeth Monroy of Chaparral, New Mexico
22-year-old Daisy Hidalgo of Anthony, New Mexico (considered a fugitive)
19-year-old Jazmin Lucia Soto of Chaparral
19-year-old Ricardo Terraza-Ignacio of Las Cruces
21-year-old Dulce Viridiana Rodriguez of Albuquerque
24-year-old Gonzalo Dominguez-Cuellar of Sunland Park
26-year-old Yvonne Briseno-Lopez of El Paso
50-year-old Franciso Luna-Rosales of Albuquerque (considered a fugitive)
21-year-old Omar Fernandez of Albuquerque
32-year-old Manuel German Ibarra of Albuquerque (considered a fugitive)
#11 12 hrs ago
You always defend and excuse evil and bizarre behavior. These gang members are no longer humans....they will do whatever it takes to reach their sick goals.
The above poster is absolutely correct and hit the nail on the head.
#12 12 hrs ago
Who Cares of their origin....we are not in a history class. The point is they are dangerous.
Why do you undermine the good defending and warning the community? You are a bad neighbor!
United States
|
#13 12 hrs ago
Pass the word everywhere you go!
I had just returned from Germany via Lufthansa,
One of their most viewed movie selections is Sicario.
I bought drinks for all who viewed it on the flight!
Now have another 400 friends who are passing the word just from that flighr!
#14 11 hrs ago
I believe you are satans associate!
Now that is dramatic..... but your words thru out topix prove it. Ruin mankind!!!
What does Satan want? To ruin GODS creation MAN!
United States
|
#15 8 hrs ago
The cartel lobbyists are everywhere,
Especially elpaso!
“lol'ing irl”
Since: Mar 13
1,822
The Land of Gods & Monsters
#16 6 hrs ago
Lol you don't even know the difference between loose and lose...I don't expect you to know anything! Especially history.
#17 6 hrs ago
So is your daughters ass. So give her an enema.
United States
|
#18 5 hrs ago
Your continued vulgar input is very valuable,
it highlights the need to give elpaso that enema you cherish so much.
THANK YOU you being you...
You fuel all the focus in America on you with evwry cherished word...
Lol
#19 5 hrs ago
Oh STFU horse face. Take your own advice and flush out the constipation from your culo or ask your boyfriend to fish it out with his fingers.
LOL
“lol'ing irl”
Since: Mar 13
1,822
The Land of Gods & Monsters
#20 4 hrs ago
Lol.
