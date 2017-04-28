Jay Cost: Stall the Trump wall
There are 6 comments on the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette story from Yesterday, titled Jay Cost: Stall the Trump wall. In it, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that:
On the campaign trail, Donald Trump campaigned on building a "big, beautiful" wall along the 2,000-mile border between the United States and Mexico. And he'd make Mexico pay for it, to boot! This pledge resonated with Republican primary voters, who felt as though both parties had failed the country on the matter of illegal immigration.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
|
United States
|
#1 8 hrs ago
Stall the wall
and
your children die from the drug epidemic! Look around!
How stupid!
You must stop the flow before mopping the floor
https://youtu.be/bQoPOY0t8Hw
Anyone who denies the need for border security,
Come visit GROUND ZERO.
The ELPASO/JUAREZ drug thug corridor of hell!
|
United States
|
#2 7 hrs ago
El Paso
63°
Crime
DEA arrests suspected drug traffickers with links to Sinaloa Cartel
Posted: Apr 28, 2017 02:49 PM MDT
Updated: Apr 28, 2017 06:42 PM MDT
DEA drug arrests in Southern New Mexico
SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico - The Drug Enforcement Administration said Friday 28 people with ties to the Sinaloa Drug Cartel are facing drug trafficking and money laundering charges.
The 16-month investigation targeted a drug trafficking organization allegedly led by Luis Angel Briseno Lopez, a Mexican National believed to be operating in Juarez. Briseno-Lopez has not been arrested, officials said.
During the investigation, authorities say they seized about 30 kilograms of heroin, 64 kilograms of methamphetamine, 17 kilograms of cocaine, 20 kilograms of marijuana, 24 firearms, three vehicles and $102,000.
The investigation concluded Friday with an early morning, multi-agency law enforcement operation that included the execution of arrest warrants in southern New Mexico and Texas.
Authorities say 23 of the 28 defendants are in custody, with 20 arrested Friday.
The suspects are accused of smuggling heroin, meth and cocaine from Mexico to Texas, New Mexico, Kentucky, Illinois and Kansas.
A NEWS RELEASE STATES THOSE ARRESTED OR CHARGED INCLUDE:
30-year-old Juan R. Gutierrez of Belen, New Mexico
38-year-old Guztavo Hernandez Loaiza of Albuquerque
23-year-old Joshua Jande Carmona of El Paso
24-year-old Alberto Terrazas-Ignacio of Albuquerque
28-year-old Jose Manuel Ortiz-Campos of El Paso
23-year-old Diego Armando Rivas-Aguilar, a Mexican national
30-year-old Edgar Dominguez-Cuellar of Sunland Park, New Mexico
43-year-old Rosa M. De Santiago of Sunland Park
36-year-old Georgina Ramirez of Anthony, New Mexico
39-year-old Jesus A. Flores of Anthony
36-year-old Alfonso Rios of Santa Rosa, New Mexico
26-year-old Vanessa Reyes of El Paso
24-year-old Roderica T. Bahe of Albuquerque
25-year-old Martin J. Contreras of Rio Rancho, New Mexico
19-year-old Elizabeth Monroy of Chaparral, New Mexico
22-year-old Daisy Hidalgo of Anthony, New Mexico (considered a fugitive)
19-year-old Jazmin Lucia Soto of Chaparral
19-year-old Ricardo Terraza-Ignacio of Las Cruces
21-year-old Dulce Viridiana Rodriguez of Albuquerque
24-year-old Gonzalo Dominguez-Cuellar of Sunland Park
26-year-old Yvonne Briseno-Lopez of El Paso
50-year-old Franciso Luna-Rosales of Albuquerque (considered a fugitive)
21-year-old Omar Fernandez of Albuquerque
32-year-old Manuel German Ibarra of Albuquerque (considered a fugitive)
|
United States
|
#3 7 hrs ago
https://youtu.be/bQoPOY0t8Hw
|
#4 7 hrs ago
El Paso is HELL ....no doubt about it. The only reason I survive it is I live in my own little world and shut the door and leave as often as possible. The caliber of people is out of this world. No shame...all is acceptable....racism....drug trade.....money laundering......cheating.....b ad deals.....real estate fraud......etc.
Our business is conducted outside of the city and our friends are screened and chosen very carefully. Everywhere we visit.....no matter how it looks it is never worse than El Paso. Always refreshing to go on vacation because we need to run into decent people even if it's just a moment.
Our long and true friends reside away and are not of this rotten place. I doubt that anyone could ever be a good friend because most are corrupt and it feels like living in a communist country because you know you are surrounded by corruption and don't know who you are speaking to even if they are law enforcement.
I visited Fredrigsberg, Tx and was astounded that the merchants leave their goods on the sidewalk overnight after they close and no one touches them. Can you imagine that in EP? NEVER!
Some of you get offended by my comments and those of others but the truth is the truth! Mas claro no canta un pajaro!
|
United States
|
#5 2 hrs ago
Elpaso politicians are looking to promote tourism with the biggest taxpayer boondoggle,
the trolley that goes a few miles at $120.00 million dollars.
The nation KNOWS elpaso as THE drug corridor,
the gates of hell,
as identified by FBI
but
Especially
The worldwide distributed hallmark movie
SICARIO
There is no other reason the cartels gather in juarez...
And to think juarez tourism is promoting their side of hell
GROUND
ZERO
|
#6 1 hr ago
Democrats are doing everything they can to stop Trumps wall, because money from child pornography, child prostitution, human slave trafficking, drug trafficking is so big. That's why democrats are protecting their filthy corruption, and making you think their way is true and right, when it's pathetic and in their face anymore. Aliens are leaving on their own, knowing it's just a matter of time before ICE and the FBI are upon them. I remember when the Mexican president and Fidel Castro and that Valenzuela whack were laughing at us and saying they already took us over without firing a shot. Well it seems we have the last laugh for sure. Valenzuela is a failed country, while Cuba is still driving 55 Chevy's and Mexico is still killing their own people because of Mexican gangs and corruption. We are the only ones cleaning house. Even Muslims are finding out they are not well liked here, and are leaving to Muslim countries, where they can be at home with their far fetched radical religion.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Juarez is waiting for you': Violent city tries...
|30 min
|strelz the ghost
|19
|Border Patrol Could Use Volunteer Force To Help...
|30 min
|Smell the roses
|1
|To Catch a Beaner
|1 hr
|DC Dave
|82
|8 arrests made in sheriff's desert operation
|2 hr
|Calling all cars
|8
|Border Wall Presents Funding Challenges in El Paso
|10 hr
|UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|67
|Cinco de mayo
|13 hr
|fashionista
|5
|LOCK ME UP PLEASE! I Deserve to be locked up.
|21 hr
|El Chaparro Short...
|8
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC