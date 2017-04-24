In Trump's First 100 Days, A Dramatic...

In Trump's First 100 Days, A Dramatic Reduction In Immigration

Nearly 100 days into his administration, President Trump has drastically reduced the flow of immigration, both legal and illegal, to the U.S. He's been able to accomplish that without any new legislation - and without many of his signature ideas solidly in place, including executive orders that have been put on hold by the courts, and a proposed wall on the Mexican border. In a matter of months, the Trump administration has made it harder to get into the U.S for all kinds of people.

