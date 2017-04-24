Ethics complaint filed against mayoral candidate Saucedo
There are 4 comments on the El Paso Times story from Friday Apr 21, titled Ethics complaint filed against mayoral candidate Saucedo. In it, El Paso Times reports that:
A complaint filed with the Texas Ethics Commission states David Saucedo should be removed from the May 6 ballot for allegedly violating state election code.
#1 Saturday Apr 22
Oh my!
The compliance with laws isnt a little thing...
Thats exactly why we have ground zero !
http://www.breitbart.com/texas/2016/04/29/fed ...
http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/crime/2 ...
https://archives.fbi.gov/archives/elpaso/pres ...
http://www.kvia.com/news/socorro-mayor-former ...
http://www.kvia.com/crime/breaking-ep-million ...
http://kfoxtv.com/news/local/seven-people-fro ...
https://archives.fbi.gov/archives/elpaso/pres ...
Don't forget an elected official, willie gandara, was found guilty of drug dealing!
“lol'ing irl”
Since: Mar 13
1,782
The Land of Gods & Monsters
#2 Sunday
Reported.
United States
#3 Sunday
The TRUTH will set you free, or JAIL you..
Montréal, Canada
#4 Sunday
Yes!!! This makes me stiff!
