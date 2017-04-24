Ethics complaint filed against mayora...

Ethics complaint filed against mayoral candidate Saucedo

There are 4 comments on the El Paso Times story from Friday Apr 21, titled Ethics complaint filed against mayoral candidate Saucedo. In it, El Paso Times reports that:

A complaint filed with the Texas Ethics Commission states David Saucedo should be removed from the May 6 ballot for allegedly violating state election code. Ethics complaint filed against mayoral candidate A complaint filed with the Texas Ethics Commission states David Saucedo should be removed from the May 6 ballot for allegedly violating state election code.

Out with old attitudes

Dallas, TX

#1 Saturday Apr 22
Oh my!

The compliance with laws isnt a little thing...

Thats exactly why we have ground zero !

http://www.breitbart.com/texas/2016/04/29/fed ...

http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/crime/2 ...

https://archives.fbi.gov/archives/elpaso/pres ...

http://www.kvia.com/news/socorro-mayor-former ...

http://www.kvia.com/crime/breaking-ep-million ...

http://kfoxtv.com/news/local/seven-people-fro ...

https://archives.fbi.gov/archives/elpaso/pres ...

Don't forget an elected official, willie gandara, was found guilty of drug dealing!

Judged:

1

butters_

“lol'ing irl”

Since: Mar 13

1,782

The Land of Gods & Monsters

#2 Sunday
Out with old attitudes wrote:
Oh my!

The compliance with laws isnt a little thing...

Thats exactly why we have ground zero !

http://www.breitbart.com/texas/2016/04/29/fed ...

http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/crime/2 ...

https://archives.fbi.gov/archives/elpaso/pres ...

http://www.kvia.com/news/socorro-mayor-former ...

http://www.kvia.com/crime/breaking-ep-million ...

http://kfoxtv.com/news/local/seven-people-fro ...

https://archives.fbi.gov/archives/elpaso/pres ...

Don't forget an elected official, willie gandara, was found guilty of drug dealing!
Reported.

Judged:

1

Reality

United States

#3 Sunday
butters_ wrote:
<quoted text>

Reported.
The TRUTH will set you free, or JAIL you..

Judged:

1

1

UidiotRaceMakeWO RLDPEACE

Montréal, Canada

#4 Sunday
Yes!!! This makes me stiff!

Judged:

2

