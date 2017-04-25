El Pasoan competes in Teen Universe Internationala
Alexis Charlene, a 16-year-old student at Northwest Early College High School, will represent the United States in the Teen Universe International Pageant finals starting tonight in Nicaragua. El Pasoan competes in Teen Universe International pageant Alexis Charlene, a 16-year-old student at Northwest Early College High School, will represent the United States in the Teen Universe International Pageant finals starting tonight in Nicaragua.
