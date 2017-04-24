El Paso Sheriff Chief Deputy Ousted for Embezzlement Sacked from Another Police Job
There are 3 comments on the Judicial Watch story from 20 hrs ago, titled El Paso Sheriff Chief Deputy Ousted for Embezzlement Sacked from Another Police Job. In it, Judicial Watch reports that:
A Texas senior law enforcement official whose corrupt acts Judicial Watch reported to the feds years ago, has been ousted from yet another job. His name is Jesus "Eddie" Campa and back in 2014 federal, state and municipal law enforcement sources told Judicial Watch the top cop was criminally indicted for embezzling millions of dollars in Homeland Security funds.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Judicial Watch.
#1 9 hrs ago
One of elpaso finest
But
Why wasnt he prosecuted?
Typical elpaso ..
SO TYPICAL FOR EL PASO
United States
#2 9 hrs ago
Maybe because El compa campa was boning your wifa.
“lol'ing irl”
Since: Mar 13
1,802
The Land of Gods & Monsters
#3 8 hrs ago
Judicial Watch lies.
