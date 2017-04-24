El Paso Sheriff Chief Deputy Ousted f...

El Paso Sheriff Chief Deputy Ousted for Embezzlement Sacked from Another Police Job

There are 3 comments on the Judicial Watch story from 20 hrs ago, titled El Paso Sheriff Chief Deputy Ousted for Embezzlement Sacked from Another Police Job. In it, Judicial Watch reports that:

A Texas senior law enforcement official whose corrupt acts Judicial Watch reported to the feds years ago, has been ousted from yet another job. His name is Jesus "Eddie" Campa and back in 2014 federal, state and municipal law enforcement sources told Judicial Watch the top cop was criminally indicted for embezzling millions of dollars in Homeland Security funds.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Judicial Watch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Shame shame

Dallas, TX

#1 9 hrs ago
One of elpaso finest
But
Why wasnt he prosecuted?

Typical elpaso ..
SO TYPICAL FOR EL PASO
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
MrDelpaso

United States

#2 9 hrs ago
Shame shame wrote:
One of elpaso finest
But
Why wasnt he prosecuted?

Typical elpaso ..
SO TYPICAL FOR EL PASO
Maybe because El compa campa was boning your wifa.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

butters_

“lol'ing irl”

Since: Mar 13

1,802

The Land of Gods & Monsters

#3 8 hrs ago
Judicial Watch lies.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sessions' lies 36 min American Independent 37
News Mexico Worries That A New Border Wall Will Wors... 8 hr butters_ 44
To Catch a Beaner 9 hr New Resident 60
News Sanctuary cities threatened with loss of federa... 9 hr New Resident 64
The Toyota seven 9 hr Ebola Gay Rodriguez 5
Palm Sunday procession 15 hr Have a blessed Ea... 13
Is El Paso Next? Thu New Resident 4
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,113 • Total comments across all topics: 280,617,600

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC