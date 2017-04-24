El Paso leaders condemn Sessions' rem...

El Paso leaders condemn Sessions' remarks about border

There are 69 comments on the SFGate story from Friday Apr 21, titled El Paso leaders condemn Sessions' remarks about border.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions, right, speaks as Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly listens after the pair toured the ports of entry and met with Department of Justice and DHS personnel in El Paso, Texas, Thursday, April 20, 2017. less Attorney General Jeff Sessions, right, speaks as Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly listens after the pair toured the ports of entry and met with Department of Justice and DHS personnel in El Paso, Texas, ... more Attorney General Sessions speaks after he and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly toured the ports of entry and met with Department of Justice and DHS personnel in El Paso, Texas, Thursday, April 20, 2017.

Know thy fow

United States

#1 Friday Apr 21
Lol
Imagine that!
America know knows where sicario was filmed.
Better yet,
The world heard what Sec Jeff Sessions declared,
GROUND ZERO,
Thats mighty clear!

New Resident

El Paso, TX

#2 Friday Apr 21
Condemn what? The truth? Isn't this city littered with drug lords? Isn't it a pick up point for drug dealers? Isn't it a money laundering place? Etc.

Don't act innocent it's all over the place! Common knowledge! The world knows it!

Our leaders sound like the mother that says "not my child",!!!! Pero como!

New Resident

El Paso, TX

#4 Saturday Apr 22
Bodies are found in shallow graves across the border, they drag people out of their homes, they kill them in broad daylight, they find bodies littered around country roads, they chop or dismember bodies, people disappear and are never heard of again, etc.

And you get offended because they call this area ground zero! What a farce! Nothing amazes me anymore!!!

New Resident

El Paso, TX

#6 Saturday Apr 22
Dupe em then Deport em wrote:
When El Paso "Leaders" condemn the United States Attorney General, it must mean something, huh?

NOT!!

The border war zone against crime is not on the border, it's mostly downtown with gente wearing white collars.

http://www.breitbart.com/texas/2016/04/29/fed...

http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/crime/2...

https://archives.fbi.gov/archives/elpaso/pres...

http://www.kvia.com/news/socorro-mayor-former...

http://www.kvia.com/crime/breaking-ep-million...

http://kfoxtv.com/news/local/seven-people-fro...

https://archives.fbi.gov/archives/elpaso/pres...

There are too many more such stories to list here.
Thanks for the memories.....and yet we get stoned for remembering! What hypocrites!

Isn't the ink clear enough?

kuda

Edison, NJ

#7 Saturday Apr 22
You can remove the robe and hood from a good ol' boy and try to disguise him as a respectable attorney general, but you can't fully exorcize the Klan monster the lurks within. Lest we be confused by his deceptively soft-spoken Pat-Robertson-style psychotic patter, we must recognize Jeffrey Beauregard Sessions is a not-so-secret weapon in the Confederate Army's war to restore Dixie to its daze of bigoted glory -- as just another bad-mouth of the south.

New Resident

El Paso, TX

#8 Saturday Apr 22
kuda wrote:
You can remove the robe and hood from a good ol' boy and try to disguise him as a respectable attorney general, but you can't fully exorcize the Klan monster the lurks within. Lest we be confused by his deceptively soft-spoken Pat-Robertson-style psychotic patter, we must recognize Jeffrey Beauregard Sessions is a not-so-secret weapon in the Confederate Army's war to restore Dixie to its daze of bigoted glory -- as just another bad-mouth of the south.
So following the law of land makes him a KKK? People can change. We that don't like something are quick to yell KKK or discrimination. When he puts on the hood then yell....gee!

Aye raza Miya! What's wrong with law and order....I don't care if he likes us or not all I care about is order. It's not personal.

Defeat Elizabeth Warren

United States

#9 Saturday Apr 22
New Resident wrote:
<quoted text>

Thanks for the memories.....and yet we get stoned for remembering! What hypocrites!

Isn't the ink clear enough?
Sessions hit the nail head on. Reason so many oppose the truth is money. Money is the ruler of all evil. Drugs, human trafficking, human lives families destroyed or sold into slavery.
when all else failed we need support president Trump and his attorney General on the border!

New sheriff

Dallas, TX

#10 Saturday Apr 22
Ha ha
Ho ho
Jeff Sessions is in the know!

The purge of sanctuary city politicians will be a new day for America!

kuda

Edison, NJ

#11 Saturday Apr 22
Defeat Elizabeth Warren wrote:
<quoted text>

Sessions hit the nail head on. Reason so many oppose the truth is money. Money is the ruler of all evil. Drugs, human trafficking, human lives families destroyed or sold into slavery.
when all else failed we need support president Trump and his attorney General on the border!
Money is not the root of all evil. Money is a tool and knows no inherent motive. Drugs, human trafficking, human lives and families destroyed or sold into slavery can be perpetrated only by evil people.

Motivation for supporting Trump and/or the likes of his and Bannon's racist xenophobic KKK good ol' boys can also be driven by evil. Or, we could all pretend that they're beyond reproach and that their cause is noble.

kuda

Edison, NJ

#13 Saturday Apr 22
New sheriff wrote:
<quoted text>

Lol
Come visit the border,
Ill get younat airport
But read,

http://www.breitbart.com/texas/2016/04/29/fed ...

http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/crime/2 ...

https://archives.fbi.gov/archives/elpaso/pres ...

http://www.kvia.com/news/socorro-mayor-former ...

http://www.kvia.com/crime/breaking-ep-million ...

http://kfoxtv.com/news/local/seven-people-fro ...

https://archives.fbi.gov/archives/elpaso/pres ...
Thanks for your kind offer, but while I like Texas a lot, I'm already familiar with conditions along our Mexican border. I'm also avoiding our "friendly" skies due to the medical risk of "re-accommodation."

New resident

El Paso, TX

#15 Saturday Apr 22
kuda wrote:
<quoted text>

Thanks for your kind offer, but while I like Texas a lot, I'm already familiar with conditions along our Mexican border. I'm also avoiding our "friendly" skies due to the medical risk of "re-accommodation."
Get off your high horse, alot of us don't want you to come . We've seen your type and always end up on mills Street selling your culos

New Resident

El Paso, TX

#16 Saturday
New resident wrote:
<quoted text>

Get off your high horse, alot of us don't want you to come . We've seen your type and always end up on mills Street selling your culos
I didn't write...your usual trash
DC Dave

Louisville, CO

#17 Saturday
Sessions is telling it like it is unlike the corrupt cowards who allegedly lead el pisso.

Big smile Sessions

United States

#18 Sunday
The narco lobbyists are hard at work!
They fight to keep the drug thug corridors open,
That explains their urgency!

Wait till the payroll comes out for FULL details and exposure.

DC Dave

Louisville, CO

#19 Sunday
Big smile Sessions wrote:
The narco lobbyists are hard at work!
They fight to keep the drug thug corridors open,
That explains their urgency!

Wait till the payroll comes out for FULL details and exposure.
Stfu, you sound like Yolanda saldivar with your made up conspiracy crap.

Sessions need a to begin with fake news people like your dumbazz.

UidiotRaceMakeWO RLDPEACE

Montréal, Canada

#20 Sunday
Big smile Sessions wrote:
The narco lobbyists are hard at work!
They fight to keep the drug thug corridors open,
That explains their urgency!

Wait till the payroll comes out for FULL details and exposure.
I have nips pierced!!
UIDIOTRACEMAKEWO RLDPEACE

Astoria, NY

#21 Sunday
UidiotRaceMakeWORLDPEACE wrote:
<quoted text>

I have nips pierced!!
Hey RickyF Why are you using others screen name? DO Get your own Screen Name, u jarheads!
Defeat Nancy Pelosi

United States

#22 Sunday
kuda wrote:
You can remove the robe and hood from a good ol' boy and try to disguise him as a respectable attorney general, but you can't fully exorcize the Klan monster the lurks within. Lest we be confused by his deceptively soft-spoken Pat-Robertson-style psychotic patter, we must recognize Jeffrey Beauregard Sessions is a not-so-secret weapon in the Confederate Army's war to restore Dixie to its daze of bigoted glory -- as just another bad-mouth of the south.
You retarded!!! Republicans fought to free the slaves. Review Southern History democrats controlled state governor's office and state legislature. For first time since civil war has North Carolina republicans controlled both branches state government. Democrats passed Jim Crow laws.
President Eisenhower ordered federal troops to enforce immigration schools in Arkansas. Bill Clinton's friends were ones trying to enforce segregation. Read the history, and study before opening your mouth.

Defeat Nancy Pelosi

United States

#23 Sunday
kuda wrote:
<quoted text>

Money is not the root of all evil. Money is a tool and knows no inherent motive. Drugs, human trafficking, human lives and families destroyed or sold into slavery can be perpetrated only by evil people.

Motivation for supporting Trump and/or the likes of his and Bannon's racist xenophobic KKK good ol' boys can also be driven by evil. Or, we could all pretend that they're beyond reproach and that their cause is noble.
Have you forget Lincoln was republican
Eisenhower was republican who ordered federal troops to Arkansas in support of immigration
It was democrats who opposed immigration!!
JohnInLa

“Proud To Be An American”

Since: Apr 07

13,580

Location hidden
#24 Sunday
It appears it's time for the libelous race baiting truda and the disgruntled El Paso dirty diaper democRat leaders to go...What Filth.
