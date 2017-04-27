El Paso early voting for May 6 electi...

El Paso early voting for May 6 election dismal

Early voting turnout for the May 6 election has been dismal in comparison to the city's last mayoral election. Only 1.3 percent of the registered voters cast ballots in the first three days of early voting.

