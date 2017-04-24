Donald Trump - Did trade deficit caus...

Donald Trump - Did trade deficit cause slow growth in 2016, as Donald Trump tweeted?

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: PolitiFact

The Paso del Norte International Bridge between El Paso, Texas, and Ciudad Juarez in Mexico, March 13, 2017. In an early-morning tweet, President Donald Trump took a not-so-veiled shot at his predecessor's economic record.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PolitiFact.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Border Wall Presents Funding Challenges in El Paso 1 min New Resident 35
News Man thought passenger was reason for his arrest (Oct '07) 1 hr el caballero 3
News Mexico Worries That A New Border Wall Will Wors... 6 hr New Resident 49
News El Paso Sheriff Chief Deputy Ousted for Embezzl... 8 hr huey goins 20
News CBP Officers at El Paso Port Seize Cocaine and ... 8 hr huey goins 5
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 11 hr Texas farts r good 24,311
News 8 arrests made in sheriff's desert operation 21 hr New Resident 5
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,399 • Total comments across all topics: 280,653,235

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC