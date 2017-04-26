Charter schools are threat to SISD, boarda
Candidates for a seat on the SISD board say Socorro needs to add programs and advertise to compete with charter schools. Charters are threat to SISD, candidates say Candidates for a seat on the SISD board say Socorro needs to add programs and advertise to compete with charter schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mexico Worries That A New Border Wall Will Wors...
|1 hr
|OhNoYouDidn
|40
|Sessions' lies
|2 hr
|New Resident
|33
|Palm Sunday procession
|3 hr
|Have a blessed Ea...
|13
|To Catch a Beaner
|7 hr
|New Resident
|58
|Sanctuary cities threatened with loss of federa...
|7 hr
|American de Juaritos
|63
|Is El Paso Next?
|12 hr
|New Resident
|4
|Mayoral candidate Saucedo files finance reporta
|12 hr
|New Resident
|2
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC