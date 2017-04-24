Border Wall Presents Funding Challenges in El Paso
Much of the borderland in Texas is privately owned, and in El Paso the mix of cities and wide open spaces makes the wall a complicated construction project. Much of the borderland in Texas is privately owned, and in El Paso the mix of cities and wide open spaces makes the wall a complicated construction project.
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|El Paso Sheriff Chief Deputy Ousted for Embezzl...
|2 hr
|butters_
|3
|Mexico Worries That A New Border Wall Will Wors...
|3 hr
|butters_
|44
|To Catch a Beaner
|3 hr
|New Resident
|60
|Sanctuary cities threatened with loss of federa...
|3 hr
|New Resident
|64
|Sessions' lies
|3 hr
|New Resident
|35
|The Toyota seven
|4 hr
|Ebola Gay Rodriguez
|5
|Palm Sunday procession
|10 hr
|Have a blessed Ea...
|13
