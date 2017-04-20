'Anything Goes' for UTEP Dinner Theatre, younga
'Anything Goes' for UTEP Dinner Theatre, young director The production of the Cole Porter classic opens Friday at UTEP. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/entertainment/theater/2017/04/20/anything-goes-utep-dinner-theatre-young-director/100669402/ The UTEP Dinner Theatre's production of the Cole Porter classic "Anything Goes" opens Friday at the theater located in the Union East building on the University of Texas at El Paso campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mexico Worries That A New Border Wall Will Wors...
|14 min
|Smell the roses
|3
|Sanctuary cities threatened with loss of federa...
|30 min
|DC Dave
|41
|To Catch a Beaner
|32 min
|DC Dave
|45
|El Paso leaders condemn Sessions' remarks about...
|57 min
|uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|69
|Trump officials visit El Paso: Editorial
|1 hr
|uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|10
|O'Rourke courts locals
|2 hr
|Cruz Voter
|2
|Palm Sunday procession
|3 hr
|butters is a putota
|10
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC