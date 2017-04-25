There are on the El Paso Times story from 22 hrs ago, titled After Trump, some bridges record dip in border crossers. In it, El Paso Times reports that:

A decrease in border crossers and revenues have been reported at two of the international bridges between JuA rez and El Paso since January over last year, data show. After Trump, bridges record dip in border crossers A decrease in border crossers and revenues have been reported at two of the international bridges between JuA rez and El Paso since January over last year, data show.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at El Paso Times.