After Trump, some bridges record dip in border crossers
There are 1 comment on the El Paso Times story from 22 hrs ago, titled After Trump, some bridges record dip in border crossers.
A decrease in border crossers and revenues have been reported at two of the international bridges between JuA rez and El Paso since January over last year, data show. After Trump, bridges record dip in border crossers A decrease in border crossers and revenues have been reported at two of the international bridges between JuA rez and El Paso since January over last year, data show.
#1 21 hrs ago
If the Commerce produced by these bridges fails to cover all expenses, time to close them down.
Americans are sick and tired of boondoggle waste lf money.
The Tornillo goat trail is a prime example of extreme waste.
The country should be billed for it, same with the silly elpaso street car project.
The local stupid projects should fund themselves, THEN theyd learn value of money.
