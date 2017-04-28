8 arrests made in sheriff's desert operation
There are 6 comments on the El Paso Times story from Friday, titled 8 arrests made in sheriff's desert operation. In it, El Paso Times reports that:
United States
#1 Friday
And the world is so much safer now!
How about arresting the accused deputy who is said to have atolen lots of taxpayers monies!
United States
#2 Friday
Was a person that goes by DC Dave arrested for lewd acts ? The people want to know.
#3 Friday
No petro but don't you worry none because the Sheriff is still looking for you.
#4 Yesterday
I did write
#5 Yesterday
I didn't write
Montréal, Canada
#6 48 min ago
I know sweetie your hands were too busy with me!!!! Big balls lick!!!
