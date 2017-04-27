7 Texas Auto Dealer Employees Charged with Insurance Scams, Theft
Police in El Paso, Texas, say seven current and former employees of an auto dealership have been arrested for running a series of illegal schemes that included taking vehicles from the lot and stealing tires. Authorities said in a news release that managers of the Fox Toyota dealership in El Paso were unaware the seven men were engaged in criminal activity that also included overbilling vendors and operating illegal insurance scams.
