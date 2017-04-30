2 dead as chartered bus with El Paso school athletes crashes
Texas Department of Public Safety authorities say two people are dead after a head-on crash involving a pickup truck and a chartered bus carrying 34 coaches and athletes from seven El Paso high schools returning home from a regional track meet in Lubbock. El Paso Independent School District officials identified one of the victims as a coach, 48-year-old Arcadio Duran Jr., from Irvin High School.
