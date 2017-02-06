Yelder admonished, granted bond in ba...

Yelder admonished, granted bond in bank fraud case

Yelder admonished, granted bond in fraud case Former NMSU football player Terrance Yelder, charged in a bank fraud scheme, was granted bond Monday. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/crime/2017/02/06/yelder-admonished-granted-bond-fraud-case/97576220/ Former NMSU football player Terrance Yelder and six others were taken into custody Jan. 30 in connection with a $237,00 bank fraud scheme.

