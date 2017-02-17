Woman accused of kidnapping victim for shaming Muslims
Woman accused of kidnapping over shame to Muslims A woman was arrested after being accused of kidnapping a victim she claimed was shaming the Muslim community. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/crime/2017/02/17/woman-accused-kidnapping-over-shame-muslims/98055356/ A woman was arrested after she was accused of kidnapping a woman because her "lifestyle brought shame to the Muslim community and she should return to Libya," according to court documents.
