Why Beto O'Rourke should run for Senate: Editorial
There are 2 comments on the El Paso Times story from Friday Feb 10, titled Why Beto O'Rourke should run for Senate: Editorial. In it, El Paso Times reports that:
Why Beto O'Rourke should run for Senate: Editorial The El Paso Times Editorial Board says "Run, Beto, run." Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/opinion/editorials/2017/02/10/why-beto-orourke-should-run-senate-editorial/97761778/ U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke of El Paso seems almost certain to run for the U.S. Senate in 2018.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at El Paso Times.
|
United States
|
#1 Yesterday
LOL
Everyone needs a good laugh
|
#2 Yesterday
Anyone from el pisshole that runs for a statewide political office stands about as much chance of winning as a fart has of stinkng up a Texas tornado.
You heard it here first.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DHS: Trump Border 'Wall' to Cost $21.6B, Take 3...
|10 min
|Mikey
|121
|Watching Big Ugly
|24 min
|Serious inquiry
|13
|Apology to Canada for Sara palin
|30 min
|We the people
|1
|happy belated birthday Kassidee Plumley (Nov '13)
|1 hr
|Sam Ham
|4
|Obamacare repile Where's the plan GOP
|1 hr
|Serious inquiry
|9
|Immigrant communities fearful after hundreds ar...
|2 hr
|Your Enemy Pena N...
|12
|Delay the execution of any law
|2 hr
|serious inquiry
|3
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC