While Trump talks border wall, feds s...

While Trump talks border wall, feds spending millions on upgrades to existing fences

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Along a stretch of the Mexico border butting up against the Texas-New Mexico state line, construction workers are building a looming rust-colored barrier. It's not a new wall as President Donald Trump has promised, but a new fence to replace the old one that was falling apart.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DHS: Trump Border 'Wall' to Cost $21.6B, Take 3... 33 min What 409
News Customs arrest in courthouse sends "horrible" m... 1 hr Panocho_NM 20
HI! My Name Is Ricardo! AKA Panocho_NM* 1 hr Panocho_NM 4
News Immigration-protest boycott not felt in El Paso 2 hr DC Dave 22
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 4 hr OnePhart 1,123
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 4 hr OnlyPhartc 24,121
News Gov. Abbott promotes his agenda in El Paso 5 hr American 9
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for El Paso County was issued at February 21 at 2:55PM CST

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,110 • Total comments across all topics: 279,045,738

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC