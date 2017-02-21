Wanted for 10 years, fugitive is caug...

Wanted for 10 years, fugitive is caught at the border

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Chron

A man wanted for a decade in Kansas on first-degree murder charges has been arrested at the Texas-Mexico border. Customs and Border Patrol nabbed 29-year-old Rogelio Reyes on Feb. 21, 2017, trying to cross into the United States in El Paso, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DHS: Trump Border 'Wall' to Cost $21.6B, Take 3... 12 min Lawrence Wolf 470
News Supreme Court hears case of teen shot dead in M... 2 hr DC Dave 13
News Texas border residents mixed over whether they ... 3 hr Lawrence Wolf 24
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 3 hr WilsonPhartx 24,127
News Man arrested in shooting outside Northeast Ela 7 hr ocho cinco 4
News A Supreme Court Conundrum 10 hr DC Dave 3
Prognosticating The End of Trump's First Term 14 hr The More Things C... 1
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,667 • Total comments across all topics: 279,095,755

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC