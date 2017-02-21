Wanted for 10 years, fugitive is caught at the border
A man wanted for a decade in Kansas on first-degree murder charges has been arrested at the Texas-Mexico border. Customs and Border Patrol nabbed 29-year-old Rogelio Reyes on Feb. 21, 2017, trying to cross into the United States in El Paso, Texas.
