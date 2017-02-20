'Very unsettling': U.S. immigration o...

'Very unsettling': U.S. immigration officials arrest domestic abuse victim in court

People in New York City protest U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration policy and the recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids across the country. U.S. immigration officials arrested a woman in an El Paso, Texas, courthouse last week moments after she was granted a restraining order against an abusive partner - a move justice officials fear will embolden abusers and silence victims.

