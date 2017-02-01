UTEP Football: Miners sign 16 on Nati...

UTEP Football: Miners sign 16 on National Signing Day

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Miner Rush

Out of the 17 signees, four are junior college transfers and 13 are high school athletes. A total of seven offensive and 10 defensive players make up the roster of the 2017 signing class.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Miner Rush.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are Mexican Stereotypes Unfair and Prejudiced? 19 min Old Bill 9
News El Paso residents highlight the positives of li... 1 hr huey goins 12
News Border leaders unite voices in letter to lawmakers 2 hr New sheriff 8
News Two gay men kicked out of Chico's Tacos restaur... (Jul '09) 3 hr huey goins 311
News Hurd blasts Trump's immigration ban 4 hr Barron T 4
Tigua Indians true owners of El Paso 5 hr debie alvidrez 5
News Video: El Paso Nissan Altima repo gone wrong 17 hr DC Dave 2
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,007 • Total comments across all topics: 278,492,895

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC