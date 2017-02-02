UCSB's Department of Theater and Danc...

UCSB's Department of Theater and Dance Presents LYDIA

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

UCSB's Department of Theater and Dance presents Lydia, a play by Octavio Solis . Lydia opens February 17th and runs through February 26th in the UCSB Performing Arts Theater.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two gay men kicked out of Chico's Tacos restaur... (Jul '09) 1 hr Rose_NoHo 319
Mexicanos moving towards the Yen 1 hr Viva La Raza 1
Trump a Gift of Providence 3 hr Praise Trump 1
Unemployment way up Thanks Trump 3 hr Viva La Raza 7
News Temporary Fort Bliss shelter for immigrant kidsa 5 hr butters_ 3
Will the W blow the Superbowl coin Toss 5 hr Viva La Raza 3
Clint larans was a wuz die in jail 6 hr Viva La Raza 1
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,672 • Total comments across all topics: 278,532,114

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC