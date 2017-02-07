TX Senate likely to pass sanctuary cities bill
There are 1 comment on the El Paso Times story from 18 hrs ago, titled TX Senate likely to pass sanctuary cities bill.
TX Sen expected to pass sanctuary cities bill Bill would require local sheriffs to detain undocumented immigrants on orders from Trump administration. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/2017/02/07/tx-sen-expected-pass-sanctuary-cities-bill/97592996/ AUSTIN - Hundreds crowded the entrances to the Texas Capitol Tuesday morning in anticipation of a vote on a controversial anti-sanctuary cities bill.
United States
#1 14 hrs ago
The laws of US and Texas are coming!
THE REIGN OF LOCAL POLITICAL HACKS IS coming to AN END,
