There are on the El Paso Times story from 18 hrs ago, titled TX Senate likely to pass sanctuary cities bill. In it, El Paso Times reports that:

TX Sen expected to pass sanctuary cities bill Bill would require local sheriffs to detain undocumented immigrants on orders from Trump administration. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/2017/02/07/tx-sen-expected-pass-sanctuary-cities-bill/97592996/ AUSTIN - Hundreds crowded the entrances to the Texas Capitol Tuesday morning in anticipation of a vote on a controversial anti-sanctuary cities bill.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at El Paso Times.