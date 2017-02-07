TX Senate likely to pass sanctuary ci...

TX Senate likely to pass sanctuary cities bill

There are 1 comment on the El Paso Times story from 18 hrs ago, titled TX Senate likely to pass sanctuary cities bill. In it, El Paso Times reports that:

TX Sen expected to pass sanctuary cities bill Bill would require local sheriffs to detain undocumented immigrants on orders from Trump administration. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/2017/02/07/tx-sen-expected-pass-sanctuary-cities-bill/97592996/ AUSTIN - Hundreds crowded the entrances to the Texas Capitol Tuesday morning in anticipation of a vote on a controversial anti-sanctuary cities bill.

God bless Texas

United States

#1 14 hrs ago
The laws of US and Texas are coming!

THE REIGN OF LOCAL POLITICAL HACKS IS coming to AN END,
El Paso, TX

