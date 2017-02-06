Thousands of El Paso Homes Have No Mo...

Thousands of El Paso Homes Have No Mortgage

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: National Mortgage News

Thousands of El Paso County homeowners don't have mortgages on their homes, which means they pay their own property taxes and also likely have more spendable income - which might provide a boost for area retailers, an expert said. The fact that many El Pasoans don't have a mortgage came to light in the past few weeks as several hundred homeowners rushed to the city's Consolidated Tax Office in Downtown El Paso to pay their 2016 property taxes by the Jan. 31 payment deadline.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Mortgage News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
THIS is America VERONICA 1 min Know Texas Laws 10
News Portion of Scenic Drive to close for months 3 hr Stunned Falcon Fan 11
News El Paso residents highlight the positives of li... 3 hr The Real Donald T... 46
Haunted Hotel? 3 hr huey goins 7
Assistance Needed 9 hr Viva La Raza 2
Are Mexican Stereotypes Unfair and Prejudiced? 9 hr Viva La Raza 20
Lady Go Go 9 hr Barron T 3
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,130 • Total comments across all topics: 278,620,656

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC