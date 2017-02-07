This incredible car used to be a Roll...

This incredible car used to be a Rolls Royce driven by a Welsh aristocrat

It might be hard to imagine but this incredible souped-up set of wheels was once a motorcar owned and driven by a Welsh aristocrat. But the 1936 Rolls Royce owned by Evan Morgan, the Lord Tredegar, has undergone quite a facelift - as illustrated in these stunning pictures.

