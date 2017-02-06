These photos show what the U.S.-Mexican border looked like about 80 years ago
Shoppers returning from Mexico to the United States in June 1937 open their packages at a border plant-inspection station in El Paso maintained by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. A house on the U.S.-Mexican border in the Rio Grande Valley, near Rio Grande City, Tex., in August 1936.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|El Paso residents highlight the positives of li...
|28 min
|tomin cali
|39
|Haunted Hotel?
|1 hr
|Grimmy Reaper
|1
|Portion of Scenic Drive to close for months
|1 hr
|Stunned Falcon Fan
|8
|Assistance Needed
|3 hr
|Viva La Raza
|2
|Are Mexican Stereotypes Unfair and Prejudiced?
|3 hr
|Viva La Raza
|20
|Lady Go Go
|3 hr
|Barron T
|3
|2017's Best and Worst Places to Get Married
|3 hr
|Barron T
|3
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC