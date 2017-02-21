The Woman Arrested by ICE in a Courth...

The Woman Arrested by ICE in a Courthouse Speaks Out

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: New Yorker

On the morning of February 9th, Irvin GonzA lez, a thirty-three-year-old transgender woman, was sitting in a waiting room on the tenth floor of a courthouse in El Paso, Texas. At 9 , a judge was scheduled to hear her request for a protective order against an abusive ex-boyfriend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Yorker.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A Supreme Court Conundrum 9 min Comrad Goins 5
News DHS: Trump Border 'Wall' to Cost $21.6B, Take 3... 55 min Lawrence Wolf 476
News Texas border residents mixed over whether they ... 1 hr Lawrence Wolf 28
News Man arrested in shooting outside Northeast Ela 1 hr butters_ 5
News Supreme Court hears case of teen shot dead in M... 2 hr DC Dave 14
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 6 hr WilsonPhartx 24,127
Prognosticating The End of Trump's First Term 17 hr The More Things C... 1
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for El Paso County was issued at February 23 at 9:15PM CST

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,342 • Total comments across all topics: 279,098,781

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC