Texas wins a round in epic water batt...

Texas wins a round in epic water battle with NM

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: El Paso Times

Texas wins a round in epic water battle with NM El Paso water officials call for talks. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/2017/02/13/texas-wins-round-epic-water-battle-nm/97871266/ The Rio Grande flows between West Paisano Drive and Executive Center Boulevard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DHS: Trump Border 'Wall' to Cost $21.6B, Take 3... 11 min I Luv Law and Order 194
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 20 min Smdh 1,109
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 2 hr ThesePharts 24,086
News Lure of land gives way to frustration (Aug '08) 6 hr horizon 140
Dateline's Report on the Villegas Case 11 hr DC Dave 3
News Capital murder trial of Daniel Villegas delayed (Jan '15) 11 hr Lol 5
News Here's What We Know About Trump's Mexico Wall 12 hr No brainer 1
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,481 • Total comments across all topics: 278,835,399

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC