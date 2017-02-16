There are on the WFAA-TV Dallas story from 3 hrs ago, titled Texas-News 6 hour ago 10:04 a.m.ICE detains alleged domestic violence victim in El Paso. In it, WFAA-TV Dallas reports that:

Federal immigration agents went to the El Paso County Courthouse last week and arrested an undocumented woman who had just received a protective order alleging that she was a victim of domestic violence. The agents apparently detained the woman Feb. 9 after receiving a tip, possibly from her alleged abuser, whom they already had in custody, El Paso County Attorney Jo Anne Bernal said.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.