Texas-News 6 hour ago 10:04 a.m.ICE detains alleged domestic violence victim in El Paso

There are 1 comment on the WFAA-TV Dallas story from 3 hrs ago, titled Texas-News 6 hour ago 10:04 a.m.ICE detains alleged domestic violence victim in El Paso. In it, WFAA-TV Dallas reports that:

Federal immigration agents went to the El Paso County Courthouse last week and arrested an undocumented woman who had just received a protective order alleging that she was a victim of domestic violence. The agents apparently detained the woman Feb. 9 after receiving a tip, possibly from her alleged abuser, whom they already had in custody, El Paso County Attorney Jo Anne Bernal said.

New sheriff

United States

#1 2 hrs ago
AMERCA AND TEXAS LAW ARE coming to EL PASO,

There is NO Sanctuary from justice,
Anywhere,

Deport, deport, deport CRIMINALS
