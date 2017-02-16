Texas-News 6 hour ago 10:04 a.m.ICE detains alleged domestic violence victim in El Paso
There are 1 comment on the WFAA-TV Dallas story from 3 hrs ago, titled Texas-News 6 hour ago 10:04 a.m.ICE detains alleged domestic violence victim in El Paso. In it, WFAA-TV Dallas reports that:
Federal immigration agents went to the El Paso County Courthouse last week and arrested an undocumented woman who had just received a protective order alleging that she was a victim of domestic violence. The agents apparently detained the woman Feb. 9 after receiving a tip, possibly from her alleged abuser, whom they already had in custody, El Paso County Attorney Jo Anne Bernal said.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
|
United States
|
#1 2 hrs ago
AMERCA AND TEXAS LAW ARE coming to EL PASO,
There is NO Sanctuary from justice,
Anywhere,
Deport, deport, deport CRIMINALS
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DHS: Trump Border 'Wall' to Cost $21.6B, Take 3...
|41 min
|TUNNELS R US
|348
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|MoneyPhart
|1,116
|Critics: arrest of alleged abuse victim in El P...
|2 hr
|New sheriff
|1
|El Paso officials say domestic-violence victim ...
|2 hr
|New sheriff
|1
|How do feel about a hooker in the white House
|5 hr
|L Morales
|3
|happy belated birthday Kassidee Plumley (Nov '13)
|6 hr
|L Morales
|5
|After the ICE Raids Name a New El Paso Holliday
|6 hr
|Barron Trummpy
|4
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC