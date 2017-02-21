Texas border residents mixed over whe...

Texas border residents mixed over whether they need a finished wall

There are 1 comment on the Fox News story from 18 hrs ago, titled Texas border residents mixed over whether they need a finished wall. In it, Fox News reports that:

If President Trump gets his way, there will soon be a complete border wall in Hudspeth County, Texas -- and while not everybody claims they need it, most do say it could be a big help for law enforcement. "It will make it easier for border patrol to catch illegals.

Nuff said

United States

#1 17 min ago
The completion is necessary.
Rampant smuggling is ongoing

Evil people are sneaking in...

Plug the leak before mopping the floor!
El Paso, TX

