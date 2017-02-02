Temporary Fort Bliss shelter for immi...

Temporary Fort Bliss shelter for immigrant kidsa

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: El Paso Times

Fort Bliss shelter for immigrant kids to close The temporary shelter for unaccompanied children at Fort Bliss' DoA a Ana Range Complex will close March 1. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/immigration/2017/02/02/fort-bliss-shelter-immigrant-kids-close/97412562/ About 500 unaccompanied children who are still being cared for at the Fort Bliss temporary shelter will be transferred to one of the Office of Refugee Resettlement permanent shelter providers. Unaccompanied migrant children take part in educational activities in September at Fort Bliss' DoA a Ana Range Complex, near Chaparral, N.M. The complex currently houses 500 unaccompanied migrant children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Unemployment way up Thanks Trump 44 min The Times 4
Thank You President Donald Trump 1 hr DC Dave Bends Over 25
Will the W blow the Superbowl coin Toss 2 hr The Times 1
Are Mexican Stereotypes Unfair and Prejudiced? 4 hr Grubby 13
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 4 hr VanPhartzz 1,086
News Two gay men kicked out of Chico's Tacos restaur... (Jul '09) 5 hr Clarence 315
News El Paso residents highlight the positives of li... 6 hr The Real Donald T... 17
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. American Idol
  3. NASA
  4. Gunman
  5. Fort Hood
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,098 • Total comments across all topics: 278,518,318

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC