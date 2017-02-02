Temporary Fort Bliss shelter for immigrant kidsa
Fort Bliss shelter for immigrant kids to close The temporary shelter for unaccompanied children at Fort Bliss' DoA a Ana Range Complex will close March 1. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/immigration/2017/02/02/fort-bliss-shelter-immigrant-kids-close/97412562/ About 500 unaccompanied children who are still being cared for at the Fort Bliss temporary shelter will be transferred to one of the Office of Refugee Resettlement permanent shelter providers. Unaccompanied migrant children take part in educational activities in September at Fort Bliss' DoA a Ana Range Complex, near Chaparral, N.M. The complex currently houses 500 unaccompanied migrant children.
