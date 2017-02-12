Tarahumara Runners Take Part in Carre...

Tarahumara Runners Take Part in Carrera de Bola

Tarahumara runner Isidro Quintero, second from left, kicks a wooden ball forward as he and his companions demonstrated the Tarahumara ball race called "rajipari" Sunday at Ascarate Park. The demonstration was part of the "Carrera y Recital Tarahumara."

