Suspect arrested in West El Paso laundry robbery

Man arrested in West El Paso laundry robbery El Paso police detectives arrested a man who allegedly robbed a laundry Wednesday night on the West Side. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/crime/2017/02/23/man-arrested-west-el-paso-laundry-robbery/98320752/ El Paso police detectives on Thursday morning arrested a man who allegedly robbed a dry cleaner Wednesday night on the West Side, a police spokesman said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.