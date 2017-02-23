Suspect arrested in West El Paso laun...

Suspect arrested in West El Paso laundry robbery

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: El Paso Times

Man arrested in West El Paso laundry robbery El Paso police detectives arrested a man who allegedly robbed a laundry Wednesday night on the West Side. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/crime/2017/02/23/man-arrested-west-el-paso-laundry-robbery/98320752/ El Paso police detectives on Thursday morning arrested a man who allegedly robbed a dry cleaner Wednesday night on the West Side, a police spokesman said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DHS: Trump Border 'Wall' to Cost $21.6B, Take 3... 19 min TUNNELS R US 481
News Immigration detainee denied transgender treatment 44 min Mikey 3
News FLASHBACK: Debbie Reynolds Recalls Poor Upbring... 51 min Karenmama 10
News If a bullet can cross the border into Mexico, s... 1 hr The Law 3
HI! My Name Is Ricardo! AKA Panocho_NM* 1 hr Panocho_NM 12
News Man arrested in shooting outside Northeast Ela 1 hr The Law 6
News A Supreme Court Conundrum 2 hr The Law 11
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for El Paso County was issued at February 24 at 8:14AM CST

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Tornado
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,348 • Total comments across all topics: 279,110,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC