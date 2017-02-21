Supreme Court hears case of teen shot...

Supreme Court hears case of teen shot dead in Mexico by border agent in US

There are 4 comments on the KWLM-AM Willmar story from 16 hrs ago, titled Supreme Court hears case of teen shot dead in Mexico by border agent in US. In it, KWLM-AM Willmar reports that:

The controversial shooting death of a 15-year-old by a Border Patrol agent across the U.S.-Mexico border nearly seven years ago made its way to the Supreme Court. On Tuesday, the court heard arguments in HernA ndez v.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KWLM-AM Willmar.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Nuff said

United States

#1 9 hrs ago
A properly constructed HUGE wall to stop smughlers like this kid, would have been a proper tool..
Wake up America!

Twice deported,
Convicted criminals!

Nuff said.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Nazi Hunter

El Paso, TX

#2 8 hrs ago
Nuff said wrote:
A properly constructed HUGE wall to stop smughlers like this kid, would have been a proper tool..
Wake up America!

Twice deported,
Convicted criminals!

Nuff said.
Are you a trump collaborater? Answer the question
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
mata muyote y mayate

Granbury, TX

#3 6 hrs ago
Nazi Hunter wrote:
<quoted text>

Are you a trump collaborater? Answer the question
Yes, we know you are still there, Petro. Your comeuppance is gettng closer each day. It's worth the wait to see you (+ your mom and sister) get 5 years for each illegal alien you have harbored, aided, abetted and transported for the past 40 years. Patience is easy since there is no statuee of limitations on immigration fraud.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Well Well

Pomona, CA

#4 5 hrs ago
Obama got rid of 3 million illegal aliens and not one person flinched. Trump hasn't even reached one million yet and it's the end of the world. wa wawa wa boo hoo hoo hoo wa wa wa wa waaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa I want my play dough. wa wa waaaaaaaa I have my head up my azzzzzzzz wa wa wa what a bunch of twisted idiots the democrats are. Their done.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DHS: Trump Border 'Wall' to Cost $21.6B, Take 3... 26 min AmeriCANT 429
HI! My Name Is Ricardo! AKA Panocho_NM* 4 hr El Monchis Hideen 10
News Texas border residents mixed over whether they ... 4 hr DC Dave 6
News Customs arrest in courthouse sends "horrible" m... 6 hr The Hunters 22
News Gov. Abbott promotes his agenda in El Paso 8 hr DC Dave 20
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 17 hr WorkingPharts 24,125
News Immigration-protest boycott not felt in El Paso 21 hr El Face 23
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for El Paso County was issued at February 22 at 2:42PM CST

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. NASA
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,202 • Total comments across all topics: 279,068,470

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC