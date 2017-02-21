Supreme Court hears case of teen shot dead in Mexico by border agent in US
The controversial shooting death of a 15-year-old by a Border Patrol agent across the U.S.-Mexico border nearly seven years ago made its way to the Supreme Court. On Tuesday, the court heard arguments in HernA ndez v.
The controversial shooting death of a 15-year-old by a Border Patrol agent across the U.S.-Mexico border nearly seven years ago made its way to the Supreme Court. On Tuesday, the court heard arguments in HernA ndez v.
United States
#1 9 hrs ago
A properly constructed HUGE wall to stop smughlers like this kid, would have been a proper tool..
Wake up America!
Twice deported,
Convicted criminals!
Nuff said.
#2 8 hrs ago
Are you a trump collaborater? Answer the question
#3 6 hrs ago
Yes, we know you are still there, Petro. Your comeuppance is gettng closer each day. It's worth the wait to see you (+ your mom and sister) get 5 years for each illegal alien you have harbored, aided, abetted and transported for the past 40 years. Patience is easy since there is no statuee of limitations on immigration fraud.
#4 5 hrs ago
Obama got rid of 3 million illegal aliens and not one person flinched. Trump hasn't even reached one million yet and it's the end of the world. wa wawa wa boo hoo hoo hoo wa wa wa wa waaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa I want my play dough. wa wa waaaaaaaa I have my head up my azzzzzzzz wa wa wa what a bunch of twisted idiots the democrats are. Their done.
