ReligionMass, concert to honor anniversary of pope's visitMass,...
El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz and the Catholic Diocese of El Paso will celebrate the anniversary of Pope Francis's visit to the borderland Friday. Mass, concert to honor anniversary of pope's visit El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz and the Catholic Diocese of El Paso will celebrate the anniversary of Pope Francis's visit to the borderland Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|13 min
|Bobjones555
|1,115
|DHS: Trump Border 'Wall' to Cost $21.6B, Take 3...
|34 min
|Varsity Cheerleader
|342
|How do feel about a hooker in the white House
|1 hr
|L Morales
|3
|happy belated birthday Kassidee Plumley (Nov '13)
|3 hr
|L Morales
|5
|After the ICE Raids Name a New El Paso Holliday
|3 hr
|Barron Trummpy
|4
|Happy Immigrant Day
|3 hr
|El Paso
|20
|Obamacare repile Where's the plan GOP
|4 hr
|Barron T
|18
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC