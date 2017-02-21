Red Flag Warning Thursday 022317

This will bring strong winds to the region which will combine with above normal temperatures and minimum relative humidities in the lower to mid teens to create critical fire weather conditions over the lowlands of southern New Mexico and far west Texas. New Mexico Fire Weather Zone 111 Southwest Deserts And Lowlands/las Cruces / New Mexico Fire Weather Zone 112 South Central Lowlands And Southern Rio Grande Valley Texas Fire Weather Zone 055 El Paso County-Texas Fire Weather Zone 056 Hudspeth /County- 708 Am Mst Wed Feb 22 2017 The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MST Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grant County Beat.