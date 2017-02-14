Prison 'til death for man who murdere...

Prison 'til death for man who murdered ex-girlfriend and her daughter in W. Wisconsin

Life without parole is the sentence for a 38-year-old man convicted of fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend and her 10-year-old daughter in a western Wisconsin home before setting the house ablaze. Cristian D. Nunez, of New Richmond, was sentenced Monday in St. Croix County Circuit Court in Hudson for the double murder on Sept.

