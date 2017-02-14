Prison 'til death for man who murdered ex-girlfriend and her daughter in W. Wisconsin
Life without parole is the sentence for a 38-year-old man convicted of fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend and her 10-year-old daughter in a western Wisconsin home before setting the house ablaze. Cristian D. Nunez, of New Richmond, was sentenced Monday in St. Croix County Circuit Court in Hudson for the double murder on Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DHS: Trump Border 'Wall' to Cost $21.6B, Take 3...
|23 min
|Say What
|233
|Michael Flynn and Russia
|1 hr
|Logan Act
|4
|Butters a Daca recipient?
|1 hr
|Redada de Madrugada
|16
|El Paso man sentenced in 'rough sex' murder case
|1 hr
|ElChucolate9I5
|5
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|OldPharts
|24,090
|DONT PLAY TEXAS LOTTERY_ITs Rig (Dec '11)
|2 hr
|Ryan
|98
|Here's What We Know About Trump's Mexico Wall
|7 hr
|I Luv Law and Order
|8
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC