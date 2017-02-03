Portion of Scenic Drive to close for months
A portion of Scenic Drive will be closed for several months beginning Monday, El Paso Water announced in a news release. Portion of Scenic Drive to close for months A portion of Scenic Drive will be closed for several months beginning Monday, El Paso Water announced in a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|El Pasoan to March on The White House in suppor...
|1 hr
|butters_
|5
|EPPD: Woman raped; found brutally beaten in Wes...
|1 hr
|Jeb Stuart
|18
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|CabbagePhartx
|24,030
|Two gay men kicked out of Chico's Tacos restaur... (Jul '09)
|8 hr
|Genius
|326
|Are Mexican Stereotypes Unfair and Prejudiced?
|18 hr
|butters_
|16
|Mexicanos moving towards the Yen
|19 hr
|Greasers
|7
|Will the W blow the Superbowl coin Toss
|20 hr
|Jeb Stuart
|6
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC