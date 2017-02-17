Niland, Tolbert did not produce texts for records request
Niland, Tolbert did not produce requested texts Two city representatives failed to produce text messages that were responsive to an open records request. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/local/el-paso/2017/02/17/niland-tolbert-did-not-produce-requested-texts/98008214/ El Paso residents against the proposed arena site speak with city Rep. Cortney Niland during the City Council meeting Dec. 20. Two city representatives failed to produce text messages that were responsive to an open records request through the Texas Public Information Act - a potential violation of open records laws and city policy, according to an attorney who specializes in open government.
