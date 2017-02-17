Niland, Tolbert did not produce texts...

Niland, Tolbert did not produce texts for records request

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: El Paso Times

Niland, Tolbert did not produce requested texts Two city representatives failed to produce text messages that were responsive to an open records request. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/local/el-paso/2017/02/17/niland-tolbert-did-not-produce-requested-texts/98008214/ El Paso residents against the proposed arena site speak with city Rep. Cortney Niland during the City Council meeting Dec. 20. Two city representatives failed to produce text messages that were responsive to an open records request through the Texas Public Information Act - a potential violation of open records laws and city policy, according to an attorney who specializes in open government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 6 min SurePhartzs 24,105
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 8 min WetPhartzs 1,118
Add me 14 min ElChucolate9I5 4
News Critics: arrest of alleged abuse victim in El P... 37 min DC Dave 17
El Paso Leaders Take Aim At ICE 3 hr Patriot 6
News DHS: Trump Border 'Wall' to Cost $21.6B, Take 3... 4 hr butters_ 383
News Immigration-protest boycott not felt in El Paso 5 hr butters_ 12
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,276 • Total comments across all topics: 278,954,729

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC