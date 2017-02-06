News Us plastics industry urges cauti...

News Us plastics industry urges caution on renegotiating Nafta

The U.S. plastics industry has a trade surplus with both Mexico and Canada, complicating discussions about changes to NAFTA. On the campaign trail, President Donald Trump called the North American Free Trade Agreement "one of the worst things to happen to manufacturing in the United States."

