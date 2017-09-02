new Overwhelmed
Some El Paso police officers say dispatcher overtime could be saving your life, but the say it's hurting them. "You cannot work an employee in that environment for that long and expect them not to make an error," said Martin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KDBC.
Comments
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can President Trump Ignore the Ruling of the Ni...
|3 min
|butters_
|7
|Thread. A horse named dreamer Don't Read it's a...
|9 min
|butters_
|7
|Climate change climate change climate change
|58 min
|DC Dave
|2
|A Horse Named Dreamer
|1 hr
|Just Being Helpful
|5
|Fort Bliss soldier gets 15 months for immigrant...
|2 hr
|Voter Remorse
|1
|Kelly Ann Should be in Prison
|2 hr
|Voter Remorse
|3
|Khalid releases new video for 'Shot Down'
|2 hr
|Ebola Gay Rodriguez
|2
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC