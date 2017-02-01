New Mexico AG joins with water users ...

New Mexico AG joins with water users in Rio Grande fight

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Greenwich Citizen

Children with plastic bags covering their shoes walk across the U.S. - Mexico border on the Rio Grande to meet with relatives, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Saturday, Jan 28, 2017. Hundreds of people from Ciudad Juarez gathered along the U.S.-Mexico border to reunite with relatives from El Paso, Texas, for a few precious minutes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 1 hr Big 1,085
News El Paso residents highlight the positives of li... 3 hr PoliciaFederal 16
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 6 hr DownPhartzx 24,022
News Chase moving Downtown El Paso location 6 hr DownPhartzx 2
Are Mexican Stereotypes Unfair and Prejudiced? 7 hr Petro Goins 11
News Two gay men kicked out of Chico's Tacos restaur... (Jul '09) 7 hr Curteese 313
News Border leaders unite voices in letter to lawmakers 13 hr New sheriff 8
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,548 • Total comments across all topics: 278,508,421

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC