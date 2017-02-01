Narco-Terrorism on the U.S-Mexico Border
There are 1 comment on the American Thinker story from 14 hrs ago, titled Narco-Terrorism on the U.S-Mexico Border. In it, American Thinker reports that:
President Trump's first steps to secure the U.S. borders as he promised during his run for the presidency have been greeted by protest, demonstrations, and outrage. Yet the record has been clear for years that our country is at grave risk, not only from those who cross our porous borders to do us harm, but also from those who have turned a blind eye and refuse to see what has been occurring at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at American Thinker.
|
United States
|
#1 10 hrs ago
How telling it is,
Elpaso politicians want an open border.
Not a major drug bust in DECADES BY SHERIFF OR EPPD
WHAT does that tell yall?
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Temporary Fort Bliss shelter for immigrant kidsa
|33 min
|butters_
|3
|Two gay men kicked out of Chico's Tacos restaur... (Jul '09)
|50 min
|Curteese
|318
|Unemployment way up Thanks Trump
|1 hr
|Change coming
|5
|Will the W blow the Superbowl coin Toss
|1 hr
|Viva La Raza
|3
|Clint larans was a wuz die in jail
|1 hr
|Viva La Raza
|1
|Christine Sausiea navy reject
|1 hr
|Viva La Raza
|1
|Thank You President Donald Trump
|5 hr
|DC Dave Bends Over
|25
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC