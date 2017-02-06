More than 150 seasonal job openings a...

More than 150 seasonal job openings at El Pasoa

Read more: El Paso Times

Lowe's Home Improvement stores will have a seasonal job fair from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 15-16 at the Holiday Inn, 6351 Gateway West. More than 150 seasonal jobs opening at Lowe's Lowe's Home Improvement stores will have a seasonal job fair from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 15-16 at the Holiday Inn, 6351 Gateway West.

El Paso, TX

