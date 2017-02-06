More than 150 seasonal job openings at El Pasoa
Lowe's Home Improvement stores will have a seasonal job fair from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 15-16 at the Holiday Inn, 6351 Gateway West. More than 150 seasonal jobs opening at Lowe's Lowe's Home Improvement stores will have a seasonal job fair from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 15-16 at the Holiday Inn, 6351 Gateway West.
Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senate "sanctuary cities" bill hearing
|2 hr
|Bush Lied People ...
|6
|THIS is America VERONICA
|4 hr
|BOOb Tube
|11
|El Paso police: DWI suspect topped 100 mph
|4 hr
|butters_
|1
|Thousands of El Paso Homes Have No Mortgage
|4 hr
|butters_
|3
|Portion of Scenic Drive to close for months
|8 hr
|Stunned Falcon Fan
|11
|El Paso residents highlight the positives of li...
|8 hr
|The Real Donald T...
|46
|Haunted Hotel?
|8 hr
|huey goins
|7
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC