Missing Las Cruces women last seen in El Paso
The Las Cruces Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating two young women who went missing Saturday following a concert in El Paso and may now be in danger. Police searching for two missing Las Cruces women LAS CRUCES - The Las Cruces Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating two young women who went missing Saturday following a concert in El Paso and may now be in danger.
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|9 min
|Sparkz1421
|24,037
|THIS is America VERONICA
|1 hr
|DC Dave
|19
|Senate "sanctuary cities" bill hearing
|3 hr
|spud
|24
|Lure of land gives way to frustration (Aug '08)
|11 hr
|lou rivers
|137
|Border Patrol union says policies, criticisms h... (Jun '15)
|14 hr
|New Resident
|9
|TX Senate likely to pass sanctuary cities bill
|15 hr
|God bless Texas
|1
|A New Beginning
|16 hr
|Puck u
|3
